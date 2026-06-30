Tourism Ministry Partners with Google to Boost Digital Promotion

The Ministry of Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google India Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen the digital promotion of India's tourism destinations by using artificial intelligence, digital technologies, data insights, and capacity-building initiatives.

The agreement was exchanged in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Google India, including Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary and Director General (Tourism) Suman Billa, and Google India Country Manager and Vice President Preeti Lobana, also attended the event.

The partnership establishes a collaborative framework to promote India's tourism destinations, cultural heritage, and travel experiences through Google's digital ecosystem. The Ministry clarified that the agreement is non-commercial, non-binding, non-exclusive, and carries no financial commitment for either party.

AI and digital tools to improve traveller engagement

Speaking at the event, Shekhawat said digital technologies can transform how people around the world discover and experience India's cultural and natural heritage. He noted that immersive digital experiences and advanced technologies have the potential to showcase the country's historic monuments, cultural sites, and tourism attractions to a much wider global audience. According to the Minister, the collaboration aligns with the government's efforts to adopt innovative approaches under the Incredible India campaign and strengthen India's position as a modern and globally competitive tourism destination. The partnership will also make use of Google's expertise in analysing travel trends, traveller behaviour, and digital engagement patterns to help the Ministry design more effective, data-driven tourism promotion strategies.

Capacity building to strengthen digital tourism campaigns

A key component of the collaboration will focus on training Ministry officials in digital marketing, campaign optimisation, content creation, and the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The capacity-building programmes are expected to improve the Ministry's ability to develop targeted promotional campaigns and measure their effectiveness while reaching both domestic and international travellers more efficiently. The Ministry of Tourism and Google India said the partnership reflects their shared commitment to using technology and innovation to strengthen India's tourism ecosystem and promote the country as a preferred global travel destination.