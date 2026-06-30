UK Scrutiny Puts Brake on Paramount's Warner Bros Discovery Mega-Merger

Britain is considering intervening in Paramount Skydance Corp's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery. Although globally approved, the UK raises concerns over media plurality and impact on TV services. Paramount offers incentives to shareholders to ease regulatory processes, amid national and regional antitrust considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain Said On Tuesday It Could Intervene In Paramount Skydance Corps Proposed Takeover Of Warner Bros Discovery | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:57 IST
UK Scrutiny Puts Brake on Paramount's Warner Bros Discovery Mega-Merger
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The United Kingdom may potentially intervene in Paramount Skydance Corp's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, despite previous approvals from the United States and China, risking a delay in the $110 billion deal. This potential intervention might see the deal being referred to the UK’s antitrust watchdog—an organization that previously blocked Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, albeit temporarily.

Concerns have been raised regarding the implications the deal might have on media plurality and its impact on children's television and streaming services in Britain. The UK culture minister, Lisa Nandy, has voiced these apprehensions, providing the companies with a deadline to respond to these issues. The European Union's antitrust regulators will also weigh in on the merger, as Paramount seeks remedies to address competitive concerns.

To ensure confidence in a timely regulatory process, Paramount has introduced financial incentives for Warner Bros Discovery shareholders. As UK authorities evaluate the merger's potential effects on market competition and sector diversity, the outcome remains uncertain, while other countries have given the deal a green light.

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