FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Middle East Ceasefire Optimism

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 experienced a modest rise on Tuesday, fueled by upward trends in defense and financial sectors. Investor confidence was high on hopes for a ceasefire in the Middle East, further uplifting the market sentiment.

The FTSE 100 index, known for its international focus, saw a 0.1% increase, whereas the midcap FTSE 250 remained unchanged. This growth continues a trend seen in 11 out of the past 12 months, demonstrating resilience in the face of global instabilities.

March was the only month in the recent period when the FTSE 100 faltered, largely due to unsettling global market conditions following tensions that arose from the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.