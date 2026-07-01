World Bank Plans Lending Cutoff to China by 2031

The World Bank has set a plan to limit lending to China to $2 billion by 2031, ceasing all lending beyond that point. Discussions about this proposal are expected to occur during the week of July 20. Reuters has not independently confirmed these reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Banks Lending To China Would Not Exceed Billion Between Now And | Updated: 01-07-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 02:26 IST
World Bank Plans Lending Cutoff to China by 2031
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The World Bank aims to cap its lending to China at $2 billion until 2031, enacting a complete halt thereafter. This plan was revealed by the Financial Times, citing a proposal submitted to the board of the global lender.

Scheduled discussions on this proposal will occur during the week of July 20, potentially impacting future financial engagements between the World Bank and China.

Currently, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the report.

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