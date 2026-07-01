World Bank Plans Lending Cutoff to China by 2031

The World Banks Lending To China Would Not Exceed Billion Between Now And

The World Bank aims to cap its lending to China at $2 billion until 2031, enacting a complete halt thereafter. This plan was revealed by the Financial Times, citing a proposal submitted to the board of the global lender.

Scheduled discussions on this proposal will occur during the week of July 20, potentially impacting future financial engagements between the World Bank and China.

Currently, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the report.