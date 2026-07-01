The Us Commerce Department Is Expected To Lift Export Controls On Anthropics Fable Ai Model On Tuesday

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to lift export controls on Anthropic's Fable 5 AI model on Tuesday, marking a significant turnaround just weeks after the company was forced to suspend access over concerns of national security breaches.

In a dramatic response to the June 12 order, Anthropic had temporarily disabled its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models. However, a partial easing has been granted, allowing the release of the Claude Mythos 5 artificial intelligence model to select 'trusted' U.S. organizations.

Requests for comment from the White House were not immediately addressed, according to officials close to the developments.