Export Controls on Anthropic's AI Model Set to Lift

The U.S. Commerce Department is set to lift export controls on Anthropic's Fable 5 AI model after security-based access suspensions. Anthropic ceased operations of its AI models following a national security mandate but now receives partial access clearance for its Claude Mythos 5 model with certain U.S. organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Commerce Department Is Expected To Lift Export Controls On Anthropics Fable Ai Model On Tuesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 04:34 IST
Export Controls on Anthropic's AI Model Set to Lift
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The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to lift export controls on Anthropic's Fable 5 AI model on Tuesday, marking a significant turnaround just weeks after the company was forced to suspend access over concerns of national security breaches.

In a dramatic response to the June 12 order, Anthropic had temporarily disabled its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models. However, a partial easing has been granted, allowing the release of the Claude Mythos 5 artificial intelligence model to select 'trusted' U.S. organizations.

Requests for comment from the White House were not immediately addressed, according to officials close to the developments.

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