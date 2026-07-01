USMCA Under Review: Negotiations Stir Future Uncertainties

Us President Donald Trumps Administration Is Expected To Formally Declare On Wednesday That It Will Not Extend The Usmexicocanada Agreement On Trade

The Trump administration is poised to decide the fate of the USMCA agreement, with formal talks between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada set to take place. A critical decision looms: whether to extend the North American trade pact or begin dismantling it.

The U.S. appears hesitant to renew the agreement, pushing for changes aimed at increasing U.S. content in automotive production. Trade representatives are expected to address these issues in negotiations with Mexico, though Canada remains on the sidelines for now.

Mexico's request for a 16-year extension and common challenges like job declines and transshipment are key discussion points. If unresolved, the trade deal risks entering a decade-long limbo, potentially expiring in 2036.