Indian Markets Bounce Back Amid Global Tensions

In a positive turn, Indian equity markets rebounded on Wednesday after facing two consecutive sessions of losses. This upswing comes amid persistent concerns surrounding a potential escalation in the US-Iran conflict and weaker-than-anticipated monsoon progression. The Sensex opened higher at 76,545.21 compared to the prior close of 76,478.67, while the Nifty started at 23,897.65, a notch above its previous close of 23,865.75.

As of the latest updates, Sensex was trading in positive terrain at 76,641.95, marking an increase of 163.28 points or 0.21%, and the Nifty stood at 23,916.20, gaining 50.45 points or 0.21%. Key gainers on the BSE included prominent stocks such as Eternal, Titan, and Hindustan Unilever, alongside giants like Infosys, TCS, and Reliance. Conversely, NTPC, Trent, and SBI emerged as notable losers in the market.

Sectorally, several industries opened in the green, with Nifty Media leading the charge with a surge exceeding one percent. Concurrently, every sector within the Nifty Broad Market remained in positive territory. During this session, the India Vix was trading at 2.38 percent. The rupee opened flat against the dollar at 94.66, while in commodities, gold prices continued their downward trend after reaching a seven-month trough. The prospect of persistently weak US-Iran relations boosted Federal Reserve rate hike bets, negatively impacting gold and oil prices.