NZ Launches Dedicated Website for Stillbirth Registration

Parents in New Zealand who experience the devastating loss of a stillborn baby can now complete birth registration through a new dedicated website called Whetūrangitia, offering a more sensitive and supportive alternative to the existing process.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said the new platform has been created to ease the emotional burden on grieving families who previously had to register their baby's birth through SmartStart, a service primarily designed for parents celebrating the arrival of a newborn. Many families shared that using a website focused on live births made an already painful experience even harder.

Website Designed Around Families' Experiences

Whetūrangitia allows parents to register the birth of their stillborn baby, request a birth certificate, and find information about bereavement support services in one place. Families can still choose to use SmartStart if they prefer, giving them flexibility during an incredibly difficult time.

The website was shaped by feedback from parents who have experienced pregnancy and baby loss. Their experiences influenced everything from the language and images used on the site to the way information is presented, helping create a process that feels more compassionate and less overwhelming during a period of grief.

Budget Boost Expands Mental Health Support

The Government is also investing NZ$5 million through Budget 2026 to strengthen mental health support for families affected by pregnancy and baby loss. The funding will help deliver the mental health elements of the new bereavement care pathway, making it easier for parents to receive timely assessments, counselling, and ongoing support when needed.

Each year, around 700 to 900 New Zealand families experience perinatal loss, while another 13,000 to 15,000 families are affected by miscarriage before 20 weeks of pregnancy. The Government says the combination of the new website and expanded mental health services is intended to provide more compassionate care, recognising the emotional impact of losing a baby and helping families access support without unnecessary distress.