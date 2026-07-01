Ukraine Is Asking Its European Union Partners To Direct Billion Billion Available Under The European Peace Facility To Military Aid

Ukraine is appealing to its European Union allies, urging them to allocate €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility towards military aid.

The request aims to leverage a perceived six-to-nine-month advantage on the battlefield.

Despite having €28.3 billion from an EU loan, Ukraine needs more funds to address its estimated €136 billion defense requirements this year.