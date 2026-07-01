Ukraine Seeks €6.6 Billion Military Aid from EU Under European Peace Facility

Ukraine is urging EU partners to allocate €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility for military aid to capitalize on current battlefield opportunities. Despite Ukraine's significant defense needs, funding gaps remain. Additional military funding is sought from the Ramstein group to support Ukraine's defense against Russian advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Is Asking Its European Union Partners To Direct Billion Billion Available Under The European Peace Facility To Military Aid | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:29 IST
Ukraine Seeks €6.6 Billion Military Aid from EU Under European Peace Facility
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Ukraine is appealing to its European Union allies, urging them to allocate €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility towards military aid.

The request aims to leverage a perceived six-to-nine-month advantage on the battlefield.

Despite having €28.3 billion from an EU loan, Ukraine needs more funds to address its estimated €136 billion defense requirements this year.

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