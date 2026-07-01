NZ Passes Major Workplace Health and Safety Reforms

New Zealand has passed the Health and Safety at Work Amendment Bill, introducing wide-ranging changes that the Government says will simplify workplace safety rules while placing greater emphasis on preventing serious injuries, illness, and fatalities.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden said the legislation marks a significant milestone in the Government's overhaul of the country's health and safety system. She said businesses had repeatedly called for a framework that is easier to understand and allows them to focus on the risks that have the greatest impact on worker safety instead of spending excessive time on regulatory compliance.

The new law is intended to direct attention towards critical workplace hazards that could result in death, serious injury, or serious illness, helping employers prioritise resources where they are needed most.

Simpler Guidance and Greater Certainty for Businesses

One of the key changes strengthens the role of Approved Codes of Practice (ACOPs), providing businesses with clearer and more practical guidance on meeting their legal obligations. Under the reforms, businesses that follow the processes outlined in an approved code for managing a specific risk will have greater confidence that they are complying with health and safety requirements for that area.

The legislation also sharpens WorkSafe New Zealand's role by encouraging a stronger focus on critical risks and practical support for businesses. The Government says this approach will reduce uncertainty while making compliance more straightforward across a range of industries.

Small Businesses to Benefit from More Proportionate Rules

The reforms introduce a more proportionate approach for small businesses, allowing them to concentrate on managing serious workplace risks while continuing to provide essential worker welfare facilities. Other changes include clearer responsibilities for company directors by distinguishing governance duties from day-to-day operational management, reducing overlap with other regulatory systems, clarifying responsibilities for recreational activities on land, and introducing clearer requirements for reporting serious workplace incidents.

The new legislation will come into force on 1 April 2027, with detailed guidance to help businesses prepare for the changes expected to be released over the coming months. The Government says the reforms are designed to maintain strong protections for workers while creating a simpler, more practical health and safety system that improves workplace outcomes and reduces unnecessary compliance costs.