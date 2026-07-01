Morepen Laboratories Leaps Forward with Rs. 825 Crore CDMO Initiative

Morepen Laboratories has embarked on its Rs. 825 crore CDMO journey with the completion of a Rs. 50 crore commercial dispatch. This initiative signals the transition from validation to execution, with plans to scale up production and expand reactor capacity to seize global manufacturing opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:37 IST
Morepen Laboratories Leaps Forward with Rs. 825 Crore CDMO Initiative
Morepen Starts Commercial Supplies Under its Rs. 825 Crore CDMO Mandate; First Rs. 50 Crore Dispatch Already Completed in Q1FY2026-27. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram, Haryana [India], July 1: Morepen Laboratories Limited has announced a significant milestone in its Rs. 825 crore Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) project. The company has successfully completed an initial commercial dispatch valued at Rs. 50 crore, marking a pivotal shift from the validation and qualification phase to full-scale commercial operations in Q1FY2026-27.

According to Mr. Sanjay Suri, Managing Director of Morepen Laboratories, this progress signifies a major step towards fostering long-term global manufacturing collaborations. He highlighted the crucial collaboration with their customer throughout validation, manufacturing readiness, and supply-chain planning phases. Morepen is now set to expand its efforts, eyeing an additional Rs. 225 crore supply in Q2FY2026-27, contingent on customer schedules and regulatory demands.

The company is bolstering its manufacturing infrastructure to support larger CDMO roles, with total reactor capacity expected to reach 600 KL by the end of Q2, aiming for 800 KL and 1,000 KL expansions in forthcoming phases. These developments reinforce Morepen's commitment to building a robust CDMO platform, deepening customer relations, and tapping into enduring global manufacturing market opportunities.

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