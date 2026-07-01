Morepen Laboratories Leaps Forward with Rs. 825 Crore CDMO Initiative

Gurugram, Haryana [India], July 1: Morepen Laboratories Limited has announced a significant milestone in its Rs. 825 crore Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) project. The company has successfully completed an initial commercial dispatch valued at Rs. 50 crore, marking a pivotal shift from the validation and qualification phase to full-scale commercial operations in Q1FY2026-27.

According to Mr. Sanjay Suri, Managing Director of Morepen Laboratories, this progress signifies a major step towards fostering long-term global manufacturing collaborations. He highlighted the crucial collaboration with their customer throughout validation, manufacturing readiness, and supply-chain planning phases. Morepen is now set to expand its efforts, eyeing an additional Rs. 225 crore supply in Q2FY2026-27, contingent on customer schedules and regulatory demands.

The company is bolstering its manufacturing infrastructure to support larger CDMO roles, with total reactor capacity expected to reach 600 KL by the end of Q2, aiming for 800 KL and 1,000 KL expansions in forthcoming phases. These developments reinforce Morepen's commitment to building a robust CDMO platform, deepening customer relations, and tapping into enduring global manufacturing market opportunities.