Citi's Revised Crypto Forecast: Bitcoin and Ether Targets Cut

Citi Slashed Its Month Forecasts For Both Bitcoin And Ether

Citi has revised its 12-month forecasts for bitcoin and ether, attributing the changes to a noticeable decline in ETF flows and diminishing chances of a legislative spark in the United States.

On Tuesday, the brokerage issued a note detailing its revised projections. Citi lowered its bitcoin target to $82,000, a decrease from its previous forecast of $112,000.

Similarly, the bank's outlook for ether has been adjusted to $2,240, down from $3,175, indicating a recalibration amid evolving market dynamics.