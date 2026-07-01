Trump's Billion-Dollar Crypto Empire: A Financial Revelation
U.S. President Donald Trump reported over $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures in 2025, largely through World Liberty Financial and meme coins. Additional earnings came from media settlements and property licensing. This revelation highlights Trump's significant profits from digital assets during his presidency.
U.S. President Donald Trump has made a significant impact on the digital currency market, reporting more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures in 2025, according to recent financial disclosures.
The filings, reviewed Tuesday, revealed that the president earned over $500 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto initiative co-founded with his sons, and an additional $635 million through sales of $TRUMP meme coins.
Trump also reported substantial earnings from settlements with media companies and international property licensing. Since his presidential return, the Trump family has reportedly amassed at least $2.3 billion in crypto profits, according to estimates. The White House has yet to comment on these disclosures.