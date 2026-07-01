Trump's Billion-Dollar Crypto Empire: A Financial Revelation

Us President Donald Trump Reported More Than Billion In Income From His Familys Crypto Ventures Last Year

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a significant impact on the digital currency market, reporting more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures in 2025, according to recent financial disclosures.

The filings, reviewed Tuesday, revealed that the president earned over $500 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto initiative co-founded with his sons, and an additional $635 million through sales of $TRUMP meme coins.

Trump also reported substantial earnings from settlements with media companies and international property licensing. Since his presidential return, the Trump family has reportedly amassed at least $2.3 billion in crypto profits, according to estimates. The White House has yet to comment on these disclosures.