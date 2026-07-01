Trump's Billion-Dollar Crypto Empire: A Financial Revelation

U.S. President Donald Trump reported over $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures in 2025, largely through World Liberty Financial and meme coins. Additional earnings came from media settlements and property licensing. This revelation highlights Trump's significant profits from digital assets during his presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Reported More Than Billion In Income From His Familys Crypto Ventures Last Year | Updated: 01-07-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 02:52 IST
Trump's Billion-Dollar Crypto Empire: A Financial Revelation
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a significant impact on the digital currency market, reporting more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures in 2025, according to recent financial disclosures.

The filings, reviewed Tuesday, revealed that the president earned over $500 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto initiative co-founded with his sons, and an additional $635 million through sales of $TRUMP meme coins.

Trump also reported substantial earnings from settlements with media companies and international property licensing. Since his presidential return, the Trump family has reportedly amassed at least $2.3 billion in crypto profits, according to estimates. The White House has yet to comment on these disclosures.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026