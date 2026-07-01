Steelmaker SSAB's €6 Billion Bet on Hydrogen: A Climate Strategy Gamble
Steelmaker SSAB plans a €6 billion upgrade, shifting from coal to hydrogen, betting on EU policies favoring low-carbon production. However, SSAB and other companies fear changes to the EU's emissions trading system could undermine their advantage. The debate highlights tensions in Europe's climate strategy.
SSAB, a prominent steelmaker, is embarking on a €6 billion transformation, transitioning from coal to low-carbon hydrogen. The move is a significant wager that European Union policies will support lower-emission production methods, giving SSAB a competitive edge over high-emission rivals.
Despite the ambitious plans, SSAB and similar industrial players express concerns about the EU's proposal to reform the emissions trading system (ETS), a crucial policy for reducing carbon emissions. The potential policy changes might diminish the competitive advantage for companies investing in cleaner technologies.
The ongoing debate underscores a critical dilemma in Europe's climate strategy—balancing carbon pricing with the pressures of industrial competitiveness and high energy costs. As policymakers prepare for reforms, industrial leaders warn against undermining progress toward a low-carbon future.