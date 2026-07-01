The Unfinished Business of Greece's Debt Crisis

George, a small business owner in Greece, faces a debt crisis following the 2009 economic collapse. As loans remain unresolved in a sluggish legal system, many Greek business owners are cut off from credit, impeding full economic recovery. Legal reforms aim to expedite processes, yet challenges persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | When Greeces Debt Crisis Struck In | Updated: 01-07-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 11:31 IST
The Unfinished Business of Greece's Debt Crisis
George

Amidst Greece's ongoing recovery from its 2009 debt crisis, small business owner George showcases the challenges faced by many like him. Struggling with a €100,000 loan amidst decreasing business turnover, his case remains mired in a legal system burdened by similar disputes.

The Greek economy, despite strong recent growth, grapples with a significant number of non-performing loans restricting access to credit. Around 1.5 million citizens, including many small business owners, are excluded from financial systems, stunting further recovery prospects.

Efforts to reform the legal process, with expedited case handling, are underway. Yet, systemic delays mean that some cases might not resolve for years. The situation highlights ongoing barriers to a complete economic revitalization, underscored by legal and administrative challenges.

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