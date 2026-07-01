NHAI Revolutionizes Tolling with Multi-Lane Free Flow System on NH-48

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a pioneering Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur stretch of NH-48. This development eliminates the traditional toll booths, revolutionizing the Electronic Toll Collection system across national highways. The initiative follows a successful launch of a similar setup at Daulatpura Toll Plaza earlier this year, promising to make travel between Delhi and Jaipur more seamless.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the implementation of this system signifies a significant leap in digital National Highway infrastructure. With new activations like at Manoharpura, plans are underway to expand this framework at Shahjahanpur as well. Introducing barrier-less tolling, the system allows vehicles to pass efficiently without stopping, significantly improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions at these busy junctions.

This mechanism combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection, simplifying fee collection. As per the Ministry, this aligns with the Indian Government's goal of leveraging technology to improve living conditions and business operations. Highway users must ensure adequate FASTag balance, or face an Electronic Notice for non-payment, with penalties applied after a 72-hour grace period. The new system not only enhances individual travel but also ensures transparency and lowers operational tolling costs nationwide.(ANI)