NHAI Revolutionizes Tolling with Multi-Lane Free Flow System on NH-48

The National Highways Authority of India has implemented a Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48, removing traditional booths. This system enhances traffic flow, reduces emissions, and boosts efficiency, aligning with India's vision for digital infrastructure and citizen-centric services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:56 IST
NHAI Revolutionizes Tolling with Multi-Lane Free Flow System on NH-48
Multi-Lane Free Flow toll (Photo/Ministry of Road Transport & Highways). Image Credit: ANI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a pioneering Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur stretch of NH-48. This development eliminates the traditional toll booths, revolutionizing the Electronic Toll Collection system across national highways. The initiative follows a successful launch of a similar setup at Daulatpura Toll Plaza earlier this year, promising to make travel between Delhi and Jaipur more seamless.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the implementation of this system signifies a significant leap in digital National Highway infrastructure. With new activations like at Manoharpura, plans are underway to expand this framework at Shahjahanpur as well. Introducing barrier-less tolling, the system allows vehicles to pass efficiently without stopping, significantly improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions at these busy junctions.

This mechanism combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection, simplifying fee collection. As per the Ministry, this aligns with the Indian Government's goal of leveraging technology to improve living conditions and business operations. Highway users must ensure adequate FASTag balance, or face an Electronic Notice for non-payment, with penalties applied after a 72-hour grace period. The new system not only enhances individual travel but also ensures transparency and lowers operational tolling costs nationwide.(ANI)

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026