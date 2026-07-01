Thrilling Third Day at Wimbledon: Champions Show Resilience

Highlights Of The Third Day At Wimbledon On Wednesday Times Gmt Sinner Overpowers Borges World Number One Jannik Sinner Withstood The Early Pressure From Nuno Borges To Continue His Title Defence With A Win Sabalenka Overcomes Kessler Challenge World Number One Aryna Sabalenka Fought Back From Down In The Second Set

The third day at Wimbledon delivered intense action and dramatic comebacks, with world number one Jannik Sinner resisting early pressure from Nuno Borges to advance with a 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka proved her mettle by overcoming a 5-2 second set deficit and saving four set points against McCartney Kessler to win 6-1 7-6(9), setting up a clash with Jelena Ostapenko who cruised past Antonia Ruzic.

Elsewhere, fan favorites like Serena Williams and Stan Wawrinka faced tough losses, while Naomi Osaka and Flavio Cobolli progressed after battling it out on court, showcasing the relentless spirit and high stakes competition of Wimbledon.