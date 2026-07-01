Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating the Taiwan Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Urged The Us To Handle Matters Related To Taiwan With The Utmost Caution

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi appealed to the U.S. to exercise extreme caution on Taiwan-related matters during a Tuesday phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by Wang’s ministry on Wednesday.

Wang emphasized that any misstep on Taiwan could have broader implications, urging both China and the United States to collaboratively manage associated risks. These remarks come after a pivotal summit in mid-May, where Chinese President Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Donald Trump that Taiwan disputes could dangerously strain bilateral relations.

Beijing stakes claim over the self-governing island of Taiwan, opposing military force to assert its control, a stance not recognized by Taipei. Despite U.S. commitments to aid Taiwan's defense, Wang Yi advocates for a constructive and stable strategic partnership between Beijing and Washington. Rubio and Yi reportedly agreed on maintaining open, adaptable communication.