Mexico's Remittance Surge Continues in May

Remittances To Mexico Rose Yearonyear In May To Reach Billion

In May, remittances to Mexico saw a year-on-year increase of 3.8%, amounting to $5.61 billion, as reported by the central bank on Wednesday.

This marks the fourth consecutive month of growth compared to the previous year, underscoring a positive trend in remittances to the country.

According to the central bank, Mexico received a total of $25.29 billion in remittances during the first five months of the year, highlighting the significant contribution of these funds to the nation's economy.