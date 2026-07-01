Mexico's Remittance Surge Continues in May
In May, remittances to Mexico increased by 3.8% compared to the previous year, reaching $5.61 billion. This marks the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year growth, with the total for the first five months of the year at $25.29 billion, according to the central bank.
In May, remittances to Mexico saw a year-on-year increase of 3.8%, amounting to $5.61 billion, as reported by the central bank on Wednesday.
This marks the fourth consecutive month of growth compared to the previous year, underscoring a positive trend in remittances to the country.
According to the central bank, Mexico received a total of $25.29 billion in remittances during the first five months of the year, highlighting the significant contribution of these funds to the nation's economy.
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