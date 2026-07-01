Mexico's Remittance Surge Continues in May

In May, remittances to Mexico increased by 3.8% compared to the previous year, reaching $5.61 billion. This marks the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year growth, with the total for the first five months of the year at $25.29 billion, according to the central bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Remittances To Mexico Rose Yearonyear In May To Reach Billion | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:51 IST
Mexico's Remittance Surge Continues in May
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In May, remittances to Mexico saw a year-on-year increase of 3.8%, amounting to $5.61 billion, as reported by the central bank on Wednesday.

This marks the fourth consecutive month of growth compared to the previous year, underscoring a positive trend in remittances to the country.

According to the central bank, Mexico received a total of $25.29 billion in remittances during the first five months of the year, highlighting the significant contribution of these funds to the nation's economy.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026