Parliament to Delve into Virtual Digital Assets Regulation

The Standing Committee on Finance will meet on July 2, 2026, to address regulatory guidelines for Virtual Digital Assets. The sessions will feature discussions with RBI and ICAI, focusing on financial stability, regulatory framework, and taxation. Insights gathered could guide future legislation on VDAs in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:31 IST
Parliament to Delve into Virtual Digital Assets Regulation
Parliament Building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On July 2, 2026, the Standing Committee on Finance is set to convene to explore the regulatory framework for Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs). The committee, gathering at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi, will dedicate the day to examining VDAs, dividing the meeting into three distinct sessions.

The first session, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will involve oral testimonies from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) representatives. They are expected to outline the central bank's perspectives on the risks VDAs pose to financial stability, their implications on monetary policy, concerns surrounding money laundering, investor protection, and the necessity for a regulatory model. Historically, the RBI has advised against private cryptocurrencies while advocating for a central bank digital currency.

Following this, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the committee will engage with officials from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The discussions are likely to delve into the taxation of VDAs, audit hurdles, and the standards for financial disclosures related to digital asset dealings. Post-lunch at 2:00 p.m., internal discussions will ensue where the committee will evaluate the insights provided by RBI and ICAI, discussing potential strategies for India's VDA landscape.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026