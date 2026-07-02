Supertankers Surge: Saudi Oil Flows to Asia Again After Hiatus

At Least Five Supertankers Carrying A Total Million Barrels Of Saudi Oil Loaded From Ras Tanura Have Exited The Strait Of Hormuz

In a significant move to reignite its market position, at least five supertankers carrying 10 million barrels of Saudi oil have successfully exited the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This comes as Saudi Aramco opts for spot pricing to boost sales in the Asian market, as per trade insiders and shipping data obtained.

Saudi Aramco resumed operations from the world's largest oil port at Ras Tanura last Friday after a four-month suspension. This resumption is increasing supplies to Asia, further saturating an already oversupplied market that has witnessed Brent crude prices fall to approximately $70 per barrel from nearly $120 in March, prompted by the interim U.S.-Iran peace deal.

The oil giant, which had typically sold oil via long-term contracts, is leveraging spot pricing to maintain its competitive edge against other Gulf producers. Shipping data indicated that two of the vessels have set course for Japan, while two others are destined for China, marking a strategic deployment of resources.