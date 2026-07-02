Germany Unveils €10 Billion Tax Relief Amid Political Pressure

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling coalition unveiled an ambitious reform package on Thursday, aiming to deliver substantial economic relief. The plan includes €10 billion ($11 billion) in tax breaks directed at lower-income groups, significant changes to the pension system, and initiatives to increase affordable housing availability.

The announcement comes as Merz faces pressure, trailing in opinion polls behind the far-right Alternative for Germany party. This package is seen as a pivotal step to invigorate Germany's economy, the largest in Europe, but it confronts internal coalition disputes that have hindered progress.

"We want to get Germany back on track," Merz declared to reporters, emphasizing the urgency and importance of these reforms. With €1 equating to $1.14, the stakes are high for these measures to resonate with the public.