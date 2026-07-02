Blazing Battles: Firefighters Tackle Wildfires Amidst Heatwave Aftermath
Firefighters in the Aude region of southern France are working to control wildfires, exacerbated by Europe’s heatwave aftermath. Strong winds posed a challenge, spreading smoke as far as Marseille airport. Health authorities estimate around 1,000 heat-related deaths during the heatwave, with more extreme weather predicted.
Firefighters in the Aude region of southern France are striving to control a wildfire as the area reels from Europe's heatwave aftermath.
Local officials report unfavorable conditions, with high winds threatening to fan the flames further. Smoke reached Marseille airport, alarming passengers as flights landed.
Meanwhile, another blaze in Lancon was controlled. France's weather office warns of another heatwave next week, with health officials noting approximately 1,000 heatwave-related deaths during recent record-breaking temperatures.