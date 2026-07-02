Quantum Energy and Hero FinCorp Team Up to Electrify India's Mobility Sector

In a landmark initiative to propel electric mobility in India, Quantum Energy has joined forces with Hero FinCorp. This collaboration seeks to enhance accessibility and affordability of electric scooters across the nation, through user-friendly financing solutions.

This strategic alliance aims to deliver collateral-free financing options, characterized by instant EMI calculations and a completely digital onboarding process. The package includes flexible repayment terms, competitive interest rates, and minimal processing fees, available 24/7 via a digital loan application. Mr. Chakravarthy Chukkapalli, Managing Director of Quantum Energy, emphasized their focus on practical and efficient electric scooters, bolstered by their newfound financing ease thanks to Hero FinCorp.

Mr. Abhimanyu Munjal, Hero FinCorp's Managing Director & CEO, highlighted the integration of AI-led underwriting within a robust digital framework, promising a seamless financing experience. As India's push towards eco-friendly transport intensifies, this partnership aims to simplify credit access, encouraging more Indians to embrace electric vehicles, thus supporting their evolving mobility needs.