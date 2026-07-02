Quantum Energy and Hero FinCorp Team Up to Electrify India's Mobility Sector

Quantum Energy partners with Hero FinCorp to make electric scooters more accessible in India. The collaboration offers customer-friendly financing with flexible repayments, minimal processing fees, and digital onboarding. This partnership aims to accelerate the shift toward sustainable transportation by simplifying credit access for electric vehicle adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:39 IST
Quantum Energy and Hero FinCorp Team Up to Electrify India's Mobility Sector
Quantum Energy Partners with Hero FinCorp to Enable Easy Financing for Electric Scooters. Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark initiative to propel electric mobility in India, Quantum Energy has joined forces with Hero FinCorp. This collaboration seeks to enhance accessibility and affordability of electric scooters across the nation, through user-friendly financing solutions.

This strategic alliance aims to deliver collateral-free financing options, characterized by instant EMI calculations and a completely digital onboarding process. The package includes flexible repayment terms, competitive interest rates, and minimal processing fees, available 24/7 via a digital loan application. Mr. Chakravarthy Chukkapalli, Managing Director of Quantum Energy, emphasized their focus on practical and efficient electric scooters, bolstered by their newfound financing ease thanks to Hero FinCorp.

Mr. Abhimanyu Munjal, Hero FinCorp's Managing Director & CEO, highlighted the integration of AI-led underwriting within a robust digital framework, promising a seamless financing experience. As India's push towards eco-friendly transport intensifies, this partnership aims to simplify credit access, encouraging more Indians to embrace electric vehicles, thus supporting their evolving mobility needs.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026