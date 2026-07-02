Hungary's Environmental Policy Shift: A New Era for EV Factories

Hungarian Environment Minister Laszlo Gajdos Has Threatened To Close Factories In The Ev Battery Industry That Fail To Abide By Environmental Regulations

Hungarian Environment Minister Laszlo Gajdos is taking a firm stand against EV battery factories that disregard environmental regulations, in a significant policy departure from Viktor Orban's tenure, who lost power recently. Gajdos's announcement follows increased environmental concerns about these factories employed under Orban's €26 billion initiative, backed by South Korean and Chinese investors.

This policy shift comes after Orban's defeat by centre-right rival Peter Magyar, who campaigned for stricter environmental oversight. "We must restore the balance between industrial development and environmental protection," Gajdos stated, emphasizing the impact of industry on health and safety, and vowing to implement Europe's toughest pollution fines.

Laszlo Papp, Debrecen's mayor, echoed these sentiments by urging the departure of Semcorp, a Chinese company, following significant aluminium water pollution discoveries. The regional office suspended Semcorp's licence over this, aligning with increased scrutiny and calls for accountability by Tisza party's Zsolt Tarkanyi.