PAC Calls for Urgent Audit of Education Department Amid Accountability Concerns

During a recent meeting at Parliament House Annexe, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed significant concerns over the absence of a performance audit for the Education Department over the past nine years. Chaired by Congress MP KC Venugopal, the committee scrutinized the effectiveness of centrally sponsored welfare schemes in the education sector.

Venugopal, speaking to ANI, highlighted the urgent need for a performance audit since the last one was conducted in 2017. The committee's review comes amid ongoing discussions on the implementation of these schemes, which aim to enhance education quality and accessibility.

The ministry officials, including those from the Department of School Education and Literacy, were questioned about the stagnant oversight. The PAC also noted at the session that it would be seeking further clarifications from the ministry on various issues related to welfare scheme implementations, while Venugopal emphasized the critical role education plays.