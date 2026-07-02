Controversy Clouds USA's Victory as Balogun's Red Card Sparks Debate

USA's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup was marred by controversy as star striker Flo Balogun was shown a red card. Despite his remarkable performance, scoring a goal, Balogun's suspension prompted debates, with comparisons drawn to Lionel Messi's leniency in a similar incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:32 IST
Controversy Clouds USA's Victory as Balogun's Red Card Sparks Debate
Flo Balogun. (Photo: @balogun Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a thrilling yet contentious FIFA World Cup encounter, the United States secured their spot in the next round with a win against Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, the spotlight shifted to striker Flo Balogun's dismissal after receiving a red card, overshadowing his impressive performance on Wednesday.

Balogun, who scored a pivotal goal, joined an elite cohort of US players with his record-setting third goal of the tournament. His ejection, following a tackle on Bosnian player Tarik Muharemovic, sparked widespread debate. Former US footballer Alexi Lalas criticized the decision, highlighting discrepancies in refereeing, especially contrasting it with Lionel Messi's unchecked challenge in an earlier match.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino defended Balogun, attributing the incident to a benign accident. Despite the on-field setback, Balogun's morale remains boosted by the team's progression in the tournament. The match concluded with the US firmly in control, leaving Bosnia unable to capitalize on early opportunities, culminating in a decisive 2-0 scoreline.

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