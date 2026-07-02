Bengaluru Steps Up: Pedestrian Pathways Revamped

The Greater Bengaluru Authority initiated the 'Safe Footpath Campaign' from July 1 to 10 to clear over 1,000 km of pathways from encroachments. The operation aims to enhance pedestrian safety, involves multiple civic bodies, and aligns with the '#1KmChallenge' for a more walkable city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:38 IST
Bengaluru Steps Up: Pedestrian Pathways Revamped
Clearing illegally occupied footpaths (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has embarked on a sweeping 'Safe Footpath Campaign' from July 1 to 10, targeting the de-cluttering of approximately 1,000 km of pedestrian pathways across five city corporations. The effort seeks the removal of obstacles such as illegal parking, shop extensions, kiosks, and signage to restore unhindered pathways.

Conducted in tandem with municipal officers, police, and enforcement teams, the campaign adheres to the Street Vendors Act and Supreme Court guidelines. To bolster pedestrian safety, the initiative also addresses the repair of damaged pathways. The GBA noted that around 30% of road fatalities involve pedestrians, emphasizing the need for safe walkways as a fundamental right.

Complementing the '#1KmChallenge', which encourages walking short distances, the campaign aims to reduce vehicular usage in Bengaluru. A related drive in the city's HBR Layout removed illegal structures from footpaths following resident complaints. Officials warn of stringent legal repercussions for recurring encroachments.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026