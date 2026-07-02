Bengaluru Steps Up: Pedestrian Pathways Revamped

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has embarked on a sweeping 'Safe Footpath Campaign' from July 1 to 10, targeting the de-cluttering of approximately 1,000 km of pedestrian pathways across five city corporations. The effort seeks the removal of obstacles such as illegal parking, shop extensions, kiosks, and signage to restore unhindered pathways.

Conducted in tandem with municipal officers, police, and enforcement teams, the campaign adheres to the Street Vendors Act and Supreme Court guidelines. To bolster pedestrian safety, the initiative also addresses the repair of damaged pathways. The GBA noted that around 30% of road fatalities involve pedestrians, emphasizing the need for safe walkways as a fundamental right.

Complementing the '#1KmChallenge', which encourages walking short distances, the campaign aims to reduce vehicular usage in Bengaluru. A related drive in the city's HBR Layout removed illegal structures from footpaths following resident complaints. Officials warn of stringent legal repercussions for recurring encroachments.