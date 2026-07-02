Harry Kane's Record-Breaking Brilliance: England's Heroic Comeback

Harry Kane continues to smash records, becoming the second player to score 20 goals in the FIFA World Cup and Euro Championships combined. His late brace against DR Congo secured a 2-1 victory, setting up a round of 16 clash against Mexico. Kane surpasses Pele and Geoff Hurst in World Cup history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:50 IST
Harry Kane's Record-Breaking Brilliance: England's Heroic Comeback
England skipper Harry Kane. (Photo: @harrykane X). Image Credit: ANI

England's captain Harry Kane has etched another milestone in football history, adding to his record-breaking tally during a crucial round of 32 FIFA World Cup victory against DR Congo. Kane's masterstroke included a game-winning brace, amounting to a total of 20 goals combined in the FIFA World Cup and Euro Championships, following the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This achievement solidifies Kane's status as one of the decade’s most indispensable players in European football. Despite DR Congo's initial lead through Brian Cipenka's seventh-minute goal and their dominant play, Kane's 75th and 86th-minute goals reversed England's fortunes, propelling them to a thrilling 2-1 win.

The victory not only positions England for an upcoming clash against Mexico at the legendary Azteca Stadium but marks Kane's triumph over legendary figures. With 13 World Cup goals, Kane surpasses Brazilian icon Pele and England's Geoff Hurst in knockout records, trailing only behind Gary Lineker's FIFA knockout tally.

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