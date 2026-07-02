India's Palm Oil Imports Hit 14-Month Low Amid Subdued Demand

Indias Palm Oil Imports In June Fell To Their Lowest In Months As Subdued Demand And A Narrowing Discount To Rival Oils Prompted Buyers To Cut Purchases

India's palm oil imports have hit their lowest point in 14 months this June, according to dealers. The drop, prompted by weak demand and a reduced price gap with other oils, led buyers to scale back purchases.

This decline in imports from the world's biggest vegetable oil consumer might result in increased reserves in leading producers such as Indonesia and Malaysia, possibly affecting Malaysian palm oil futures. Statistics show a 10.5% drop from May, down to 492,000 metric tons in June, the lowest since April 2025.

Additionally, soyoil and sunflower oil imports fell significantly, contributing to a 16.6% overall decrease in edible oil imports. Factors such as high gas prices and a gas crisis have weakened domestic demand, urging cautious purchasing by refiners.