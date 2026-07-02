Strengthened India-Japan Ties Unveiled in Renewed Strategic Partnership

In a significant move to bolster regional stability and progress, India and Japan have reinforced their partnership, highlighting their roles as the largest democratic market economies in the Indo-Pacific region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, underscored this pivotal collaboration during a joint press statement.

The enhanced partnership aims at joint defense initiatives, notably the co-development of Naval Radio Antenna UNICORN, and strengthening maritime security. Modi emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties and shared values of democracy that underpin the India-Japan relationship, which was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

Takaichi reiterated the importance of maritime cooperation and self-reliance within the framework of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). The leaders aim to deepen collaboration across various sectors as they approach the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, strengthening ties through high-level dialogues and joint military exercises.