Strengthened India-Japan Ties Unveiled in Renewed Strategic Partnership

Amidst a backdrop of global challenges, India and Japan fortify their alliance, launching a new chapter in their strategic and global partnership. The collaboration focuses on defense, maritime security, and economic cooperation, emphasizing mutual trust and shared democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:54 IST
Strengthened India-Japan Ties Unveiled in Renewed Strategic Partnership
Japanese PM Takaichi with Prime Minister Moi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on July 2, 2026 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to bolster regional stability and progress, India and Japan have reinforced their partnership, highlighting their roles as the largest democratic market economies in the Indo-Pacific region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, underscored this pivotal collaboration during a joint press statement.

The enhanced partnership aims at joint defense initiatives, notably the co-development of Naval Radio Antenna UNICORN, and strengthening maritime security. Modi emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties and shared values of democracy that underpin the India-Japan relationship, which was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

Takaichi reiterated the importance of maritime cooperation and self-reliance within the framework of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). The leaders aim to deepen collaboration across various sectors as they approach the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, strengthening ties through high-level dialogues and joint military exercises.

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