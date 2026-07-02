Odisha Partners with IHC, Adani for $11.5B Aluminium Manufacturing Boost

In a major economic development for Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state, the International Holding Company (IHC) of Abu Dhabi, and Adani Group for a massive aluminium value chain project. The pact heralds a $11.5 billion investment to create a comprehensive aluminium manufacturing ecosystem, fostering global industrial ties.

The project is poised to span the full spectrum of the aluminium value chain, covering bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, on-site power generation, and downstream manufacturing. Chief Minister Majhi revealed that this initiative is projected to generate about 35,000 jobs during construction and an additional 18,500 during operational phases, significantly enhancing Odisha's job market and industrial growth.

Stressing the importance of value addition, Majhi emphasized Odisha's commitment to leveraging its mineral wealth to spur manufacturing and prosperity. He highlighted potential collaborations in green metals, research and development, and Global Capability Centres, further strengthening the state's industrial sphere. With proactive measures to attract investment, the Odisha government assures comprehensive support to ensure the project's timely execution and cement its status as a global investment hub.