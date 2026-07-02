Bayer Shakes Up U.S. Roundup Segment with Ruveon Launch

Bayer consolidates U.S. Roundup business into new unit, Ruveon, after a major legal victory. This move fuels investor optimism about potential structural changes like spin-offs. Ruveon, part of Bayer's Crop Science division, will handle U.S. Roundup operations, focused on growth and profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bayer Said On Thursday It Was Consolidating Its Us Roundup Business In A New Unit | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:57 IST
Bayer Shakes Up U.S. Roundup Segment with Ruveon Launch
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Bayer announced the consolidation of its U.S. Roundup operations into a newly formed unit named Ruveon, following a significant legal win that obstructed numerous state-court cases relating to the herbicide.

Investors are hopeful that this strategic shift could herald further structural changes, such as potential spin-offs, which have been anticipated by some stakeholders. Experts like Sebastian Bray of Berenberg speculate on the unit's impact, suggesting it could prompt further investor interest in separating agriculture operations from Bayer's portfolio.

Ruveon is set to manage all aspects of U.S. Roundup business, from pricing to production. This comes after Bayer acquired Roundup through Monsanto in 2018. The Supreme Court's recent decision backs Bayer, underlining their claim about the safety of glyphosate, the key ingredient in Roundup.

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