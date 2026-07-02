Bayer Launches Ruveon: A Fresh Start for U.S. Roundup

Bayer Said On Thursday It Was Consolidating Its Us Roundup Business In A New Unit Called Ruveon

Bayer has announced the launch of Ruveon, a new unit designed to consolidate its U.S. Roundup business, less than a week after achieving a major legal triumph that curtails state-court lawsuits concerning the weedkiller.

The German company, known for its pharmaceutical and agrochemical offerings, will have Ruveon manage all dimensions of U.S. Roundup sales. These include pricing, production, and logistics, stemming from Bayer's $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2018, which involved inheriting the controversial product.

Bayer has long contended that studies show glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is safe, despite lawsuits. With the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to narrow legal repercussions, Bayer aims for Ruveon to navigate competitive market dynamics efficiently as part of its broader growth strategy.