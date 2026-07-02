Beef Prices Sizzle: Grill Masters Turn To Chicken Amid Shortage

Amidst a persistent drought and wildfires, beef prices have soared in the U.S., reaching historic highs. This has pushed consumers towards cheaper protein alternatives like chicken. Despite increasing demand, limited cattle supplies further strain the market, exacerbated by import restrictions on Mexican cattle due to parasite concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Grill Masters And Home Chefs Face Sizzling Beef Prices For Summer Cookouts As Drought And Wildfires Have Discouraged Ranchers From Expanding Cattle Supplies That Are At Their Lowest Levels In Years The Recordhigh Beef Prices Have Strained The Wallets Of Us Consumers Who Also Saw Gas Prices Spike Because Of The Middle East Conflict Though Demand Has Remained Generally Strong For Steaks And Hamburgers | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:30 IST
Beef Prices Sizzle: Grill Masters Turn To Chicken Amid Shortage

U.S. grill enthusiasts and home chefs are feeling the heat as beef prices reach record highs due to drought and wildfires discouraging herd expansion. The cattle supplies are at their lowest in 75 years, causing strain on consumers who are also grappling with rising gas prices.

Despite a continued appetite for steaks and hamburgers, consumers have had to adjust, turning to other proteins like chicken to cut costs. With Independence Day approaching, a major grilling holiday, the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute estimates a 2.4% increase in the cost of a summer barbecue, driven by a 14% rise in hamburger beef costs.

Efforts to stabilize the market, such as promoting Argentine beef imports, have been met with resistance from American ranchers, while investigations into potential price manipulation by meatpackers continue. Meanwhile, import barriers on Mexican cattle remain, compounding the domestic supply issues and keeping prices elevated.

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