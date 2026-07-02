Beef Prices Sizzle: Grill Masters Turn To Chicken Amid Shortage
Amidst a persistent drought and wildfires, beef prices have soared in the U.S., reaching historic highs. This has pushed consumers towards cheaper protein alternatives like chicken. Despite increasing demand, limited cattle supplies further strain the market, exacerbated by import restrictions on Mexican cattle due to parasite concerns.
U.S. grill enthusiasts and home chefs are feeling the heat as beef prices reach record highs due to drought and wildfires discouraging herd expansion. The cattle supplies are at their lowest in 75 years, causing strain on consumers who are also grappling with rising gas prices.
Despite a continued appetite for steaks and hamburgers, consumers have had to adjust, turning to other proteins like chicken to cut costs. With Independence Day approaching, a major grilling holiday, the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute estimates a 2.4% increase in the cost of a summer barbecue, driven by a 14% rise in hamburger beef costs.
Efforts to stabilize the market, such as promoting Argentine beef imports, have been met with resistance from American ranchers, while investigations into potential price manipulation by meatpackers continue. Meanwhile, import barriers on Mexican cattle remain, compounding the domestic supply issues and keeping prices elevated.