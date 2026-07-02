The Losers Cafe: A Haven for Defeated Fans
The Losers Cafe in Mexico City's Condesa neighborhood offers a unique atmosphere for fans of losing World Cup teams. Founded by Ian Infante in partnership with Oatly, the cafe provides free drinks for jersey-wearing fans of defeated teams, creating a community bound by shared loss.
Amid the jubilant chaos in Mexico City after the national team's World Cup victory over Ecuador, a coffee shop in Condesa stood out for adopting a different approach. The Losers Cafe serves as a refuge for fans of Mexico's opponents, offering a free drink and a sense of solace.
Inspired by the Swedish dairy alternative brand Oatly and realized by Ian Infante, this establishment embraces fans of defeated teams by raising small flags at its entrance. It's a symbolic gesture to foster community among those relegated to football despair.
Despite initial misunderstandings, the cafe has grown into a sanctuary that resonates with many. Rocio de la Cuadra, market developer for Oatly Mexico, cites both brand growth and local humor as reasons for launching this campaign. The Losers Cafe taps into a universal feeling of shared experience through sportsmanship.