Spain's Move to Legalize Migrant Workforce Gains Momentum

The Spanish government has made significant progress in its recent amnesty drive, granting temporary work permits to 609,737 out of 1.17 million migrants who applied for legal status. This move allows many to legally join the formal economy while their applications undergo processing.

The amnesty initiative, which offers a one-year renewable residence permit to undocumented migrants, was open for applications from April 16 to June 30. Eligible applicants must have lived in Spain for a minimum of five months by the end of 2025 and must not have any criminal record.

During a briefing on Thursday, Secretary of State for Migration Pilar Cancela and Secretary of State for Social Security Borja Suárez highlighted the details of this project, aimed at improving the status of undocumented migrants in the country.