British Prime Minister Apologizes for Forced Adoptions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally apologized to those affected by forced adoptions in Britain, which targeted unmarried women from 1949 to 1976. An estimated 185,000 children were separated from their mothers. The state and the Church of England bear responsibility for this historical injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Apologised On Thursday To Women Forced To Give Up Their Babies Or Separated From Their Mothers At Birth Under A System Of Forced Adoptions That Targeted Unmarried Women For Decades After World War Two An Estimated | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:27 IST
British Prime Minister Apologizes for Forced Adoptions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a formal apology on Thursday for an era of forced adoptions in post-World War Two Britain, expressing remorse for thousands of women who lost their children in what he termed a 'systemic failure.'

This dark chapter, spanning from 1949 to 1976, enforced societal norms by coercing unmarried mothers to give up their children, resulting in the separation of an estimated 185,000 children from their mothers. Starmer's apology, delivered in parliament, followed similar acknowledgments from Ireland and Australia.

The government has promised £4 million in funding to aid individuals in accessing their adoption records and reconnect with family members. The apology coincides with the Church of England's recent admission of its role in the controversial 'mother and baby homes.'

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