Japan and India Forge New Green Energy Frontier with Mega Investments

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi announced 129 private sector agreements with India, marking over JPY 2 trillion in investments, including a major green ammonia project. These initiatives symbolize a new chapter in energy security collaboration and broader engagement in the Global South under the Free and Open Indo-Pacific framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:12 IST
Japan and India Forge New Green Energy Frontier with Mega Investments
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Photo/Youtube@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant boost to Indo-Japanese relations, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Thursday that 129 private sector cooperation agreements have been established with India, committing investments of over JPY 2 trillion. Central to this initiative is a green ammonia project aimed to produce approximately 400,000 tonnes annually.

Addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in the national capital, Takaichi underscored these collaborations as pivotal in transforming bilateral energy security cooperation. The green ammonia project, she remarked, is set to become a pivotal emblem of this new collaborative era.

Highlighting Japan's vision for free and transparent energy trade, Takaichi emphasized Japan's Power Asia initiative, aimed at reinforcing regional energy security. Furthermore, she noted the growing economic partnership, with numerous Japanese firms leveraging India as a strategic base for African market expansion.

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