NATO's Modern Surveillance Upgrade: GlobalEye Takes Flight

NATO is set to announce the replacement of its outdated AWACS aircraft with Sweden's Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes at an upcoming summit in Ankara. The decision, anticipated to be revealed during the meeting on July 7 and 8, is yet to be officially confirmed by NATO or Saab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nato Will Announce Plans At Next Weeks Ankara Summit To Replace Its Ageing Fleet Of Awacs Aircraft With Globaleye Surveillance Planes From Swedens Saab | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:08 IST
NATO's Modern Surveillance Upgrade: GlobalEye Takes Flight
US Senator Steve Daines speaks during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit in Washington. (Photo/ANI)

NATO is preparing to modernize its surveillance capabilities by replacing its ageing AWACS aircraft with advanced GlobalEye surveillance planes from Sweden's Saab. This strategic move is expected to be unveiled at the forthcoming NATO summit in Ankara.

The summit, scheduled for July 7 and 8 in Turkey's capital, will bring together NATO members to discuss various defense initiatives, including this significant upgrade. However, both NATO and Saab have refrained from offering any official comments on the matter.

The introduction of GlobalEye, known for its state-of-the-art technology, marks a crucial step for NATO in enhancing its aerial reconnaissance and monitoring capabilities, keeping pace with evolving defense requirements.

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