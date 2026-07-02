NATO's Modern Surveillance Upgrade: GlobalEye Takes Flight

Nato Will Announce Plans At Next Weeks Ankara Summit To Replace Its Ageing Fleet Of Awacs Aircraft With Globaleye Surveillance Planes From Swedens Saab

NATO is preparing to modernize its surveillance capabilities by replacing its ageing AWACS aircraft with advanced GlobalEye surveillance planes from Sweden's Saab. This strategic move is expected to be unveiled at the forthcoming NATO summit in Ankara.

The summit, scheduled for July 7 and 8 in Turkey's capital, will bring together NATO members to discuss various defense initiatives, including this significant upgrade. However, both NATO and Saab have refrained from offering any official comments on the matter.

The introduction of GlobalEye, known for its state-of-the-art technology, marks a crucial step for NATO in enhancing its aerial reconnaissance and monitoring capabilities, keeping pace with evolving defense requirements.