Lithuania Considers Lifting Ban on Nuclear Weapons to Fortify Defense

In response to escalating regional tensions, Lithuania plans to lift a constitutional ban on nuclear weapons and foreign military bases. This major legal change, requiring significant parliamentary support, underscores the nation's evolving security priorities, aligning with Finland's recent policy shift and Lithuania's increased defense spending post-Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lithuanias Parliamentary Parties Have Agreed On A Plan To Lift A Constitutional Ban On Nuclear Weapons And Foreign Military Bases In The Baltic Nation | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:05 IST
Lithuania Considers Lifting Ban on Nuclear Weapons to Fortify Defense
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Lithuania is poised to lift its constitutional ban on nuclear weapons and foreign military bases, marking a pivotal change in national security strategy. The proposal comes amidst intensifying regional security concerns, sparked largely by Russian activities, and highlights a significant recalibration of defense policies among Baltic nations.

President Gitanas Nauseda emphasized the geopolitical shifts that necessitate revising laws established over three decades ago following Lithuania's independence from the Soviet Union. This legislative overhaul requires two-thirds parliamentary approval and reflects a broader trend of strategic realignment in Eastern Europe, similar to Finland's recent repeal of its nuclear weapon ban after joining NATO.

Lithuania has notably increased its defense budget and aims to solidify its military infrastructure, preparing for permanent deployment of a German brigade by 2027. While there are no immediate plans to host nuclear weapons, removing the constitutional prohibition would allow greater strategic flexibility in response to dynamic security landscapes.

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