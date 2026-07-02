FTSE 100 Rises on Healthcare and Beverage Gains

The FTSE 100 index in London witnessed a 0.5% uptick, buoyed by defensive stocks in the healthcare and beverage sectors. Market analysts credit the robust performance to investor confidence in these stable sectors.

Traders are intently focused on upcoming U.S. payrolls data, seeking guidance on future policy moves by the Federal Reserve. The data is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping investor sentiment and subsequent market activity.

Despite the rise in the FTSE 100, the midcap FTSE 250 saw a slight decline of 0.2%, reflecting varying investor strategies as they anticipate potential changes in U.S. economic policy.