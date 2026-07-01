FTSE 100 Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Talk Setbacks

The Uks Bluechip Ftse Ticked Lower On Wednesday After Posting Six Straight Quarterly Gains As Investors Monitored The Latest Setback In Usiran Talks

The UK's prominent FTSE 100 index experienced a slight decline on Wednesday, bringing an end to its streak of six straight quarterly gains. Investors were apprehensive following a recent setback in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Despite this, the index remained resilient due to solid performance in financial and industrial sectors, which managed to offset the declines seen in energy and mining stocks.

In contrast, the midcap FTSE 250 index demonstrated an increase of 0.4% by 0923 GMT, reflecting a varied market response.