Adani Group's USD 11.5 Billion Aluminium Venture in Odisha: A Step Towards India's Export Potential

Adani Group plans a USD 11.5 billion investment in Odisha to develop an aluminium manufacturing ecosystem, potentially transforming India into a net exporter. Despite large domestic capacities, India relies on imports, indicating strong demand. The project's completion is expected to create over 53,000 jobs and secure bauxite supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:42 IST
Adani Group's USD 11.5 Billion Aluminium Venture in Odisha: A Step Towards India's Export Potential
Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move set to redefine India's aluminium industry, Adani Group has announced a monumental investment of USD 11.5 billion in Odisha, aimed at creating an integrated aluminium manufacturing ecosystem. The project, expected to generate more than 53,000 jobs, positions India on the brink of transforming into a net exporter of aluminium, according to Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

Despite the presence of large domestic capacities, India continues to rely on aluminium imports to satisfy its thriving demand. “The market not only accommodates existing large players but also underscores a demand that exceeds current supply,” said Adani. By executing production at a competitive rate, the country could potentially shift from an import-reliant nation to an exporter, Adani noted.

The project involves a comprehensive approach to the aluminium value chain, complete with an alumina refinery, aluminium smelter, and a downstream aluminium park, supported by a captive power plant. Securing a stable bauxite supply is critical, and the company plans to venture into state auctions and collaborate with state-owned mining entities. Construction is slated to begin following a 12 to 18-month regulatory phase.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026