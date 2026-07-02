Adani Group's USD 11.5 Billion Aluminium Venture in Odisha: A Step Towards India's Export Potential

In a strategic move set to redefine India's aluminium industry, Adani Group has announced a monumental investment of USD 11.5 billion in Odisha, aimed at creating an integrated aluminium manufacturing ecosystem. The project, expected to generate more than 53,000 jobs, positions India on the brink of transforming into a net exporter of aluminium, according to Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

Despite the presence of large domestic capacities, India continues to rely on aluminium imports to satisfy its thriving demand. “The market not only accommodates existing large players but also underscores a demand that exceeds current supply,” said Adani. By executing production at a competitive rate, the country could potentially shift from an import-reliant nation to an exporter, Adani noted.

The project involves a comprehensive approach to the aluminium value chain, complete with an alumina refinery, aluminium smelter, and a downstream aluminium park, supported by a captive power plant. Securing a stable bauxite supply is critical, and the company plans to venture into state auctions and collaborate with state-owned mining entities. Construction is slated to begin following a 12 to 18-month regulatory phase.