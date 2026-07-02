Solaryaan 2.0: Powering India's Energy Transition

In a significant leap towards energy versatility, Solaryaan introduced Solaryaan 2.0 — an ambitious move transitioning the firm from solar inverter expertise to a holistic energy solutions provider. Aiming for a revenue target of ₹1000 crore by FY29, the company plans expansion in over 15 states, with a keen focus on hybrid energy solutions and battery storage systems to bolster India's clean energy objectives.

Fueled by its past success of powering more than 500,000 solar installations across India, Solaryaan is set to enhance its presence in strategic markets like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and beyond. This growth phase emphasizes strengthening market reach, partner networks, and developing future-ready energy solutions, catering to the rising demand for integrated solar, energy storage, and management ecosystems.

Solaryaan 2.0's core strategy revolves around three business pillars: Grid-Tied Inverters (GTi), Hybrid Energy Solutions, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). These initiatives are positioned to meet the increasing demand for reliable power and intelligent energy management, echoing founder Manoj Patel's vision of Solaryaan as a key player in India's energy independence journey. Drawing on its solid foundation and innovative spirit, the company also presents a refreshed corporate identity capturing its growth trajectory.