India and Japan Set Sights on Deepening Partnership with Trillion-Yen Investment Goal

In a significant move to bolster economic and strategic ties, India and Japan have set an ambitious target of mobilizing 10 trillion yen in Japanese investment in India over the next ten years. This announcement was made during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi, attended by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi highlighted the burgeoning investment partnership between the two nations, noting that 120 new business agreements have been signed, promising a substantial influx of more than USD 10 billion in Japanese investments into India. 'The India-Japan Investment Partnership is gaining remarkable momentum,' he asserted.

The countries also unveiled a strategic roadmap focusing on energy security and economic cooperation, aiming to boost supply chain resiliency in vital sectors such as semiconductors and quantum technology. Additionally, they plan to enhance cooperation in clean energy, including green hydrogen and nuclear energy, to foster a sustainable future.