Reliance Powers India's Clean Energy Revolution with Rs 6,500 Crore Investment in CBG

Reliance Industries has made a significant investment of Rs 6,500 crore in India's compressed biogas (CBG) sector, as revealed by Ashwani Kumar, Senior Executive Vice President of the company, in a statement to ANI. The corporation currently oversees 41 operational CBG plants, with an additional 14 under execution. This represents nearly 25% of the country's planned ecosystem for CBG projects, and Reliance aims to establish a total of 500 plants over time.

Speaking at a CII event in the national capital, Kumar described CBG as an emerging clean energy carrier with the potential to support India's energy security goals. Beyond waste management, CBG integrates seamlessly into current gas infrastructure, reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels. 'CBG produces methane, which can transform into jet or aviation fuel,' Kumar noted, emphasizing its versatility and scope for reducing fossil fuel reliance.

The integration of CBG into city gas distribution networks is already a reality in developed regions like the United States and Europe, where stringent quality monitoring ensures seamless incorporation. Kumar portrayed CBG as a crucial component of Reliance's clean energy strategy and a structural pillar for India's energy transition amid geopolitical shifts. As global energy dynamics evolve, India's hybrid approach harnesses multiple technologies, including CBG and ethanol, for a diverse and self-sufficient energy future.