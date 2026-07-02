Trump Administration Eases Fishing Regulations to Boost Industry

The United States Is Lowering Regulatory Burdens On Fisheries Including Opening Up The Northern Edge Of New Englands Georges Bank To Scallop Fishing

The Trump administration has announced a relaxation of regulatory burdens on fisheries, notably opening New England's Georges Bank for scallop fishing, as highlighted by White House adviser Peter Navarro. This move aims to rejuvenate America's seafood industry.

The decision follows an Oval Office meeting involving President Trump and scallop fishermen. It's part of broader initiatives stemming from a 2025 executive order to boost domestic seafood production by revising existing regulations and permitting commercial fishing in protected marine monuments.

The American fishing industry, valued at $320 billion, depends on NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Service for management. This service is responsible for setting quotas and fishing schedules, balancing science and local fishermen's insights under a 1976 law.