In a surprising diplomatic move, Rustem Umerov, a senior Ukrainian defense official, alongside Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, have conducted talks amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During a visit to one of the sites afflicted by a recent Russian assault in Kyiv, Zelenskiy expressed continued hope that Kushner, along with envoy Steve Witkoff, might visit Ukraine to breathe life into stalled U.S.-backed peace negotiations.

President Zelenskiy further announced his intention to meet Donald Trump at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, reinforcing his commitment to seeking diplomatic resolutions despite the current challenges.