Diplomatic Endeavors: Kushner’s Ukrainian Talks Amidst Conflict

Senior Ukrainian defense official Rustem Umerov and Jared Kushner have engaged in discussions amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine. President Zelenskiy remains hopeful for future visits from Kushner and other envoys to revive stalled U.S.-backed peace efforts. A potential meeting with Trump at an upcoming NATO summit is also anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Senior Ukrainian Defence Official | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:14 IST
Diplomatic Endeavors: Kushner’s Ukrainian Talks Amidst Conflict
talks

In a surprising diplomatic move, Rustem Umerov, a senior Ukrainian defense official, alongside Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, have conducted talks amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During a visit to one of the sites afflicted by a recent Russian assault in Kyiv, Zelenskiy expressed continued hope that Kushner, along with envoy Steve Witkoff, might visit Ukraine to breathe life into stalled U.S.-backed peace negotiations.

President Zelenskiy further announced his intention to meet Donald Trump at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, reinforcing his commitment to seeking diplomatic resolutions despite the current challenges.

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