US Government's Potential Stake in AI Firms

The Trump Administration And Ai Giant Anthropic Have Not Discussed The Government Taking Stakes In The Firm

Sources confirmed on Thursday that the Trump administration has not engaged in discussions with AI giant Anthropic about the government taking stakes in the firm.

Earlier in the day, a Financial Times report indicated that OpenAI had considered offering the U.S. government a 5% stake, leading to questions about similar actions by other AI companies.

Last month, President Donald Trump expressed interest in providing public stakes in leading AI firms, addressing concerns about profit-sharing from the lucrative sector.