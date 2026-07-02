US Government's Potential Stake in AI Firms
The Trump administration and AI company Anthropic have not held discussions about the government acquiring stakes in the firm. This follows a report suggesting OpenAI may offer the U.S. a 5% stake. AI firms are under scrutiny in Washington over potential model misuse and the sharing of industry profits.
Sources confirmed on Thursday that the Trump administration has not engaged in discussions with AI giant Anthropic about the government taking stakes in the firm.
Earlier in the day, a Financial Times report indicated that OpenAI had considered offering the U.S. government a 5% stake, leading to questions about similar actions by other AI companies.
Last month, President Donald Trump expressed interest in providing public stakes in leading AI firms, addressing concerns about profit-sharing from the lucrative sector.
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